Take a closer look at the Arrowhead White Butterfly, and you’ll find that its leaves actually feature marbling in a variety of vibrant green shades. You can showcase this unique variegation by training your Syngonium podophyllum to climb trellises and ladder stands in the same way it climbs trees in its native rainforests!