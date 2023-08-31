Free People

Arrow Woven Packable Hat

$48.00

At Free People

Style No. 81077299; Color Code: 021 Add an effortless detail to your outfits with this sleek wide brim hat, featured in a packable design so you can look chic anywhere the wind takes you. Features: Structured style, packable design, woven fabrication, dipped crown, wide brim Why We <3 It: Perfect for vacation, this hat packs easily for a chic finishing touch wherever you are. Care/Import Import