MINI ICE CUBE TRAYS - create mini-sized cubes perfect for sports bottles and blenders. Each small ice tray makes 60 mini ice balls great for coffee, smoothies, cocktails, wine, coconut oil, baby food, creating hardy candy and chocolate bites QUICK FREEZE AND GO - ice mold trays can be used for everything from storing frozen herbs to making cold brew coffee cubes for a quick morning caffeine fill - they’re even great for preparing natural dog treats STACKABLE ICE CUBE TRAYS - these small cube ice trays are designed with built-in stacking lugs to conserve space in any home refrigerator, RV or dorm mini fridge. Ice trays stackable easy release flex material pops cubes out with just one twist MUST HAVE KITCHEN GADGET - these food-safe polyethylene BPA free ice cube trays are perfect to keep handy. The ice cube trays shapes allow kids to get involved and create fun chilled treats. Makes for easy to use baby food ice cube trays for parents GREAT FOR ANY PARTY - keep your drinks cool and refreshing at your next party, gathering with these easy to clean reusable small ice cube trays that are dishwasher/freezer safe and made in the USA. Create new cocktail flavors for lasting impressions