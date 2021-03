Rosebud

Arouse: Stimulating Serum

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Formulated with plant extracts, aphrodisiacal ingredients and natural stimulants, the Arouse: Stimulating Serum is your gateway to pure pleasure. This serum is perfect for providing suppleness, moisture and lubrication (and you can even use it on your lips for an added touch of exhilaration). Enjoy a tingling sensation as you feel every part of you awaken.