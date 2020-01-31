Dosist

A THC-forward formula designed to relax your mind and body. This formula uses a precise terpene blend featuring linalool and farnesene, to help you feel aroused and enhance your excitement naturally. Controlled and measured air flow: Airflow regulator to ensure consistent delivery of vapor. Advanced microprocessor controlled heating element: Controlled vaporization temperature and custom heating element ensure precise delivery of the formula and prevents excessive heat that typically burns through the cannabinoids and terpenes in cannabis oil. Superior medical grade components for safety: Outer shell and internal reservoir are produced with products safe for effective medicinal delivery. Cheaper and unsafe materials are never used in our devices.