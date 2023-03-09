Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Dame
Arousal Serum
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dame
Need a few alternatives?
Frenchie
Oh La La Love Lube
BUY
$21.00
Frenchie
Intimina
Intimate Accessory Cleaner
BUY
£11.90
Look Fantastic
Lovehoney
Enjoy Water-based Lubricant 250ml
BUY
£12.99
Lovehoney
vella
Pleasure Serum
BUY
$65.00
Nordstrom
More from Dame
Dame
Kip
BUY
$75.00
Dame
Dame
Pom Flexible Vibrator - Mint Green
BUY
£96.68
Amazon
Dame
Arc G-spot Vibrator
BUY
$115.00
Dame
Dame
Pillow Sex Pillow
BUY
$95.00
Nordstrom
More from Sexual Wellness
Dame
Arousal Serum
BUY
$30.00
Dame
LELO
Sona Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager
BUY
$99.00
LELO
LELO
Ora™ 3
BUY
$143.00
$179.00
LELO
LELO
Sila™
BUY
$144.00
$169.00
LELO
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted