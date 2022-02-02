Bloomi

Arousal Oil

$45.00

Bloomi Arousal Oil is formulated with botanical aphrodisiacs to help increase sexual arousal and make sex better. We developed this product to provide a natural, feel-good “boost” during foreplay and sex. Each ingredient was chosen for its ability to help you feel sexually aroused by enhancing sensitivity, increasing natural lubrication, and intensifying orgasms. For many, it can increase circulation, heighten sensations and balance sexual energy. A must-have product that has received an average of 9 out of 10 ratings by users! Enhances solo or partnered foreplay and sex Made with powerful botanical aphrodisiacs carefully selected to help naturally increase sexual arousal Clean formula with USDA certified organic ingredients, and no synthetics Bloomi Approved: No vulvar allergens Glycerin-free Free of all the bad stuff: phthalates, sulfates, parabens, alcohol and artificial dyes or fragrances Gluten-free and vegan Ingredients: Squalane, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil*, Ribes Nigrum (Black Currant) Seed Oil, Cucurbita Pepo (Pumpkin) Seed Oil, Prunus Domestica Seed Oil, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil*, Turnera Aphrodisiaca Leaf/Flower Oil, Lycium Barbarum Seed Oil, Angelica Archangelica Root Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Oil*, Tanacetum Annuum Flower Oil*, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Oil*, Tocopherol. *Organic ingredient Suggested Use: Apply 2-4 pumps or desired amount to your fingertips and gently massage on vulva skin, clitoris, inner thighs, and surrounding area. For external use. Not compatible with latex.