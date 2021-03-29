United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
rareESSENCE
Aromatherapy Spa Candle – Dream
$20.99
100% pure soy wax 100% pure essential oil aromas - Lavender, Armoise & Clary Sage All cotton wicks Clean burning & soot free Vegan Free of irritating, synthetic perfumes and harmful phthalates No synthetic, petrochemical-based dyes or additives Artisan made in the USA 100% pure soy wax 100% pure essential oil aromas All cotton wicks Clean burning & soot free Vegan Free of irritating, synthetic perfumes and harmful phthalates No synthetic, petrochemical-based dyes or additives Artisan made in the USA