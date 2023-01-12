Terrain

Aromatherapy Shower Tablet Set

$24.00

These shower tablets provide a unique olfactory in-shower experience. Each set includes three multi-use tablets (can be used for up to 3 average showers) and a reuseable melamine dish. Scents: Sandalwood: warm sandalwood mixed with comforting and creamy vanilla Tahitian Vanilla: warm and comforting vanilla with notes of coconut Tobacco Bay Leaf: fresh, woodsy, unisex scent blend of bay leaf and tobacco How to Use: Place tablet inside dish, activate with water, and enjoy as the fragrance disperses. For best experience, place the tablet in one of the two corners closest to the water stream (but not directly under the stream). Best used in closed, hot showers. Each tablet can be used for up to 3 showers. - 3 multi-use tablets in 3 scents - Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride (Salt), Fragrance Oils, Zeolite Clay, Brazilian Clay, Kaolinite (Rose Clay) and Hamamelis Virginiana Distillate (Witch Hazel) - Phtalate, paraben, sulfate free - Not tested on animals - USA 9 oz Shipping + Returns