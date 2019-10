Gaiam

Aromatherapy Kit

$24.98

Buy Now Review It

At Gaiam

It’s aromatherapy for anywhere. Take our super-compact USB-powered essential oil diffuser wherever you go—from staycation to vacation. Then tailor your therapy by choosing from four 10ml bottles of all-natural essential oils: Peppermint for Rejuvenation, Lavender for Stress Relief, Sweet Orange for Energy and Tea Tree for Immune Health.