Muji

Aroma Diffuser

£59.95

At Muji

The Aroma Diffuser uses ultrasonic waves to vaporise water and the essential oil* in the tank to produce a cool, dry, fragrant mist. Includes transformer with EU and UK plug attachments. The white cylinder also houses a lamp that shines with an ambient glow and has 2 light settings. It's flame free and safe for use around children and pets. Operation time - 30/60/120/180 mins. Lighting modes - High/Low/OFF. Please note, due to regulations, this item is not available to ship to the US or Canada. *Essential oils not included.