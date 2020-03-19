Dr. Bronner's

Arnica Menthol Magic Balm – 2oz

Dr. Bronner's Arnica-Menthol Organic Magic Balm helps cool and soothe sore muscles and achy joints with a potent blend of arnica, camphor, menthol and peppermint oils. It's base of organic beeswax and organic oils - avocado, coconut, olive, jojoba and hemp - nourish and moisturize skin with no synthetic ingredients - none! Use to moisturize and heal chapped-dry skin anywhere on your body! Quickly treat dry hands or cuticles, chapped chins or cheeks - provide relief for chafed skin where needed. Certified to the same National Organic Program that certifies food and 100% cruelty-free. All-One!Ingredients:Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Cera Alba (Beeswax)*, Mentha Arvensis (Peppermint) Oil*, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil*, Cinnamomum (Camphor) Oil*, Mentha Arvensis (Menthol) Crystals*, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil*, Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil*, Arnica Montana Oil*, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil*, Tocopherol.*CERTIFIED ORGANIC INGREDIENTSCERTIFIED FAIR TRADE INGREDIENTS