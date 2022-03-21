UO

Arna Midi Slip Dress

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 66320656; Color Code: 089 Printed slip dress in a midi length from UO cut in a slim fit. Scoop neckline. Topped with an adjustable tie at the back and a side slit at the hem. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 92% Polyester, 8% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Orange Motif is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 46.5”