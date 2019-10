Haus Laboratories

Armor Masque No. 1

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

Reinvent yourself in seconds with ARMOR MASQUE NO. 1, a collaboration with Face Lace by Phyllis Cohen. A favorite of makeup artist Sarah Tanno to use on Lady Gaga for fast, backstage makeup changes, these reusable stickers in a black shimmer finish instantly transform any look to expert level. Designed to flatter every face and eye shape, these longwearing, multi piece stickers can be mixed and matched for endless creations.