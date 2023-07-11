PUKAMI

Armless Desk Chair

$109.00 $92.64

Buy Now Review It

✨【Stylish Desk Chair No Wheels】An elegant blend of comfort and style, this leather upholstered Desk chair eliminates armrests and casters, making it the perfect seating solution for your workspace. Made of leather upholstery and a metal base, the ergonomic design delivers a stylish look and provides plenty of durability and support for long-term use. Classic leather upholstery pairs effortlessly with any office décor, creating an impression of comfort and elegance that is perfect for residential or corporate workspaces. ✨【Wide & Soft Seat】U-shaped design gradually releases pressure on the back and hips from the middle to the sides, ensuring correct sitting posture and providing strong support for the back. The seat cushion and backrest are filled with high-density sponge and doll cotton, not easy to deformation, suitable for sedentary. 25.6'' x 17.3'' wide cushion maximizes the contact area between the body and the thickened cushion, bringing you will provide you with more space and comfort, if you occasionally like to sit cross-legged, this desk chair could not be more suitable! ✨【Quality Materials & Sturdy】SGS certified Class 3 gas lift and cross-structured metal base can hold up to 350 lbs. Each support foot comes with a non-slip natural rubber foot pad to prevent scratches and slips. Premium PU leather is waterproof, easy to clean, wear-resistant and durable. ✨【Height Adjustable & Swivel & Locking】This desk chair can provide 5 inch height adjustment from the seat cushion to the floor with a height range of 15.7''-20.5'' to accommodate people of different heights. 360 degree swivel and a 20 degree backward tilt angle allows you to find the most comfortable position, and the black knob under the seat cushion allows you to adjust the tilt. It can be used not only as a desk chair, but also suitable for reading, watching TV, playing games and other leisure activities. ✨【Easy To Assemble】This vanity chair comes with all the hardware and necessary tools, as well as detailed instructions. Assembling this office chair yourself in the office or at home is easy and takes only 15 minutes.This would be a great choice for a gift for your friends and family! ✨【Excellent Customer Service】If there is any problem with the office chair, please contact us directly.Our customer support team will respond within 24 hours! 100% satisfactory solution if any issue!