Giorgio Armani Beauty

Armani Code Colonia

$82.00

CODE COLONIA has the elegance of a man who knows exactly how to wear his clothes with a discreet, casual ease, giving him a certain allure and seductive power. ARMANI CODE COLONIA has a evidently simple composition, not limited to the freshness of a cologne, but easy to read, to understand and feel. The relaxed, casual spirit is there in a discreet fragrance that does not provoke, but offers beautiful ingredients and instantly gives an impression of quality. The scent is easy to wear yet exudes a rare elegance. Sensual and attractive, it creates an emotional response at first touch. ARMANI CODE COLONIA offers a combination of citrus (bergamot, mandarin, pink peppercorns) with aromatic middle notes of clary sage that mingle with floral notes and resonate with salicylate orange blossom. It is this cologne freshness bursting with sensuality, with a light but sophisticated sillage, which reflects a casual attitude elevated to a tenet of elegance that is always respected, never neglected.