Giorgio Armani Beauty

Armani Code Absolu Eau De Parfum

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Giorgio Armani Beauty

Discover the daringly seductive new fragrance, Armani Code Absolu. The Tonka Bean base, iconic to Armani Code, is enhanced by sensual Rum Accord and Vanilla notes to create an unforgettable warm and spicy experience. Code Absolu evokes the bold, masculine confidence in every man to seize any moment.