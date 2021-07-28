Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Cole Haan
Arletta Espadrile Wedge Sandal
$150.00
$89.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
A jute-wrapped wedge with solid trim near the sole gives chic beach style to this classic sandal complete with an impeccable T-strap.
More from Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Adella Sandal
BUY
$69.96
$150.00
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Grandprø Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
BUY
$75.00
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Grandprø Rally Court Sneaker
BUY
$79.95
$150.00
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Cloudfeel Vero Espadrille Sandal
BUY
$79.95
$130.00
Cole Haan
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted