Allwood

Arlanda | 180 Sqf Garden House Kit

$7590.00

Buy Now Review It

Allwood Aranda Description: Arlanda is a garden house kit made from high quality Nordic wood. This timeless urban design is an alternative to classic log cabin styled structures. It will compliment almost any surroundings. Versatile Arlanda can also be set up on rooftops of multi story buildings. Assembly of this solid wood structure takes a full day for two adults. Do it yourself simple step-by-step directions come with the kit. Only minimal tools are needed. 3rd party installers typically charge $600 and up to assemble this model. Foundation work would be an additional cost. Arlanda Product Specifications: Wall thickness: 3/4" * Front height of structure: 8' 7" * Back height of structure: 8' 7" * Floor boards: 3/4" * Roof/ceiling boards: 3/4" * Door (1): 37-3/4" x 75-3/4" * Windows: (4) 21-9/16" x 67-5/8" * Outside dimensions" 15'-8" x 11' 6" / 180 SQF * Roof pitch 2 degrees * This Cabin Kit includes all the parts and hardware except the roof shingles and foundation materials. For additional information, please see Cabin Kit FAQ .