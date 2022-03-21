Arket

Arket X Pia Wallén Quilted Skirt

$188.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Part of a two-piece set, this skirt is sewn from a soft and lightly padded cotton fabric. The striped quilted pattern follows Pia Wallén’s signature cross motif, which is prominent at the back of the matching jacket. The interior is lined with the same cotton fabric in a contrasting colour for a graphic effect. The padding is made from recycled polyester, which is made from used plastic bottles and helps reduce waste products while lessening the use of oil-based raw materials