Birkenstock

Arizona Soft Footbed

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

View the size chart Understanding Widths: The Regular icon (outlined foot) accommodates Regular to Wide. The Narrow icon (filled in foot) accommodates Narrow to Regular widths. Widths: The Regular icon (outlined foot) accommodates Regular to Wide. The Narrow icon (filled in foot) accommodates Narrow to Regular widths. Relax and slip into the comfort that is the Arizona Soft Footbed, your feet will thank you! Take classic appeal with you anywhere you go when you're rockin' the Arizona sandal! Birko-Flor™ uppers are made of acrylic and polyamide felt fibers, this material is a soft fabric with a smooth leather-like finish. Birko-Flor™ upper made of acrylic and polyamide felt fibers, this material is a soft fabric with a smooth leather-like finish. Dual straps with adjustable buckle closures. Two adjustable buckles for a custom fit. Suede-lined, contoured footbed molds to the shape of your foot for maximum comfort and support. Leather-lined, contoured footbed molds to the shape of your foot creating a custom footbed that supports and cradles with every step. Raised toe bar encourages the natural gripping motion of your feet, exercising your legs and aiding circulation. Cork footbed is crafted from cork that is 100% renewable and sustainable. The soft footbed features a foam layer inserted between the cork layer and suede liner of the original Birkenstock footbed. Microscopic air bubbles cushion your feet while providing moderate arch support. A raised toe bar encourages the natural gripping motion of your feet. Neutral heel profile and deep heel cup keeps the natural padding of your foot under the heel, distributing your body weight more evenly. Neutral heel profile and deep heel cup cradles the foot and distributes body weight more evenly. EVA outsole offers lightweight, shock absorbing support with lasting durability. Lightweight shock-absorbing EVA outsole. Dual layer Jute: top wicks away moisture while the bottom adds strength and makes resoling easy. Heat Warning Do not leave your footwear in direct sunlight. Exposure to concentrated heat can cause damage. Air dry if wet. Heat Warning : Cork footbeds or EVA soles can be damaged by exposure to concentrated heat. Do not leave footwear in direct sunlight or in closed cars on warm days. If your footwear becomes wet, allow it to air dry slowly, away from direct heat. Made in Germany. Product measurements were taken using size 40 (US Men's 7-7.5, US Women's 9-9.5), width Narrow. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!