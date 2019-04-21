Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Snake
$99.95
$59.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
Item Information SKU: #9160539. Please be advised that the Birkenstock® Narrow width accommodates both traditional narrow and medium widths.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
American Eagle Outfitters
Braided T-strap Sandal
$29.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Shoemint
Mora
$69.98
from
Shoemint
BUY
DETAILS
Ancient Greek
Sandals
$230.00
from
Shoescribe
BUY
DETAILS
Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock
Leather Arizona Exquisite Sandal
$255.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
More from Birkenstock
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-flor
$99.95
$79.99
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandals Birko-flor Shiny Snake
$57.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed (unisex)
$144.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Arizona Snake
$99.95
$71.99
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted