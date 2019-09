Birkenstock

Arizona Rose Suede

£70.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

It’s not all about new – sometimes you can’t beat a classic, and Birkenstock is exactly that. Starting out way back in 1774, the footwear brand soon became known for its soft-footbed shoes. Fast forward to today and we’re still feeling that same level of comfort across its range of mules, sliders and classic, two-strap Arizona sandals.