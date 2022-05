Ava And Ever

Arizona Mesh Tee

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At City Beach

Brand: Ava And Ever Product: Womens Arizona Mesh Tee Pattern: Marble Composition: Polyester, Spandex Care Instructions: Do not bleach, Do not soak, Do not tumble dry, Dry shade, Dryclean, Iron, medium, Machine wash, cold Apparel Features: Comfy stretch fabric Lining Detail: Sheer Neckline: Crew neck Sleeve: Short sleeve Top Fit: Standard Fit Top Style: T-Shirt