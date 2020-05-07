Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler

Arizona Leather Slides

$370.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Proenza Schouler reimagines Birkenstocks Arizona sandals, a hallmark of the German label since their 1973 introduction, in a rusty orange shade as part of their collaboration. They're crafted in Italy smooth leather straps with industrial workwear-inspired contrast black topstitching and velcro fastenings, then are set on the signature EVA footbed. Slip them on with breezy summer dresses.