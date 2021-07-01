Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Arizona Leather Sandals
£320.00
Buy Now
Review It
At mytheresa
Arizona leather sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Carlotha Ray
Carlotha Ray Crisscross Square Toe Slides
BUY
$78.75
$175.00
Shopbop
Comfortview®
The Reese Footbed Sandal
BUY
$31.17
Amazon
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Milano Leather Sandals
BUY
£350.00
mytheresa
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Arizona Leather Sandals
BUY
£320.00
mytheresa
More from Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Arizona Leather Sandals
BUY
$475.00
mytheresa
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Arizona Leather Sandals
BUY
$475.00
mytheresa
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Milano Leather Sandals
BUY
£350.00
mytheresa
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Berlin Suede Slippers
BUY
£340.00
mytheresa
More from Sandals
Carlotha Ray
Carlotha Ray Crisscross Square Toe Slides
BUY
$78.75
$175.00
Shopbop
Comfortview®
The Reese Footbed Sandal
BUY
$31.17
Amazon
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Milano Leather Sandals
BUY
£350.00
mytheresa
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Arizona Leather Sandals
BUY
£320.00
mytheresa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted