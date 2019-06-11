Birkenstock x Il Dolce Far Niente

Arizona Fullex Satin Sandals

£310.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Birkenstocks vibrant satin Arizona Fullex sandals will bring a joyful note to summertime edits and are crafted for the Il Dolce Far Niente collection in collaboration with Tuscan retreat Il Pellicano. They feature feminine bright pink piping which complements the logo-engraved gold-tone metal buckles and are set on a comfortable textured rubber sole. Wear them beneath a patterned dress for a relaxed alfresco dinner.