Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Birkenstock
Arizona Eva Sandal
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Your favorite boho sandals just got a sporty upgrade from Birkenstock, masters of comfort since 1774. In a durable tonal EVA fabrication with two buckle straps across the foot + in a slip-on silhouette with a grippy sole for maximum traction.
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Put A Spring In Your Step With Pastel Sandals
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Arlotta
Classic Cashmere Slippers
$85.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Scholl’s
Og Pool Slide Sandal
$40.00
$35.00
from
Dr. Scholl's
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Flat Tubular Sandals
$65.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Jaggar
Sprung Flat
$128.00
from
Fashion Bunker
BUY
More from Birkenstock
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-flor
$99.95
$79.99
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandals Birko-flor Shiny Snake
$57.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed (unisex)
$144.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Arizona Snake
$99.95
$71.99
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted