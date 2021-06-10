Birkenstock

Arizona Essentials

$44.95

Item Information View the size chart Birkenstock® Size and Width Chart Please be advised that the Birkenstock® Narrow width can accommodate both traditional narrow and medium widths. Go for a classic silhouette with a ready-for-anything attitude with the Birkenstock® Arizona EVA sandal. Durable and waterproof EVA uppers with an open toe. Two top straps with adjustable buckle closures. Anatomically shaped EVA footbed. Ultra-lightweight and shock-absorbing, one-piece EVA outsole. Washable. Made in Germany. Product measurements were taken using size 42 (US Men's 9-9.5), width Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 3 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms