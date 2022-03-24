Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik

Arizona Black Calf Leather Flat Sandals

$750.00

Buy Now Review It

At manolo blahnik

Black calf leather flat sandals featuring two adjustable broad straps with an oversized embellished square buckle, featuring BIRKENSTOCK branding on the buckle. Finished with tonal microfiber-lined French piping, a plush nappa leather footbed and lugged EVA outsole. In celebration of this remarkable capsule collection, each shoe has been finished with the collaboration branding stamped on the footbed 'Manolo Blahnik for BIRKENSTOCK' and presented in an exclusive polka dot shoebox and cotton dust bag following traditional Manolo Blahnik design. Upper: 100% calf leather. Sole: 100% EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate). Footbed: BIRKENSTOCK cork-latex footbed, covered with 100% nappa leather. Slim Fit. Made in Germany. Product ID: 122-2127-0001