Birkenstock

Arizona Big Buckle Regular Sandals – Women’s

$276.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Iconic

Founded in 1774, Birkenstock is a German footwear brand with extensive knowledge in the area of supportive shoes. The brand uses only high quality materials, whether they are leather or animal free. The leather used is thick and supple, while the famous cork soles are made from Cork Oak trees without any trees being cut or destroyed in the process. The contoured footbeds stretch, flex and move naturally as you walk, while the durable shock-absorbing EVA soles ensure all-day comfort.