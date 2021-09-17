George Oliver

Arissa Task Chair

C$255.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Revamp your study space with this sleek and stylish office chair. A lovely choice for contemporary aesthetics, it showcases a curved seat crafted from two rounded wood pieces and polyurethane upholstery. With an adjustable height, you can use it with any desk whether they are high or low. The chromed base is supported by five caster feet, so you can easily roll over to your file cabinet and back to your desk. Product Details Swivel: Yes Tilt Mechanism: No Seat Height Adjustment: Yes Weight Capacity: 250 lb.