Red cotton sweater featuring Aries graphic in black and white. Soft and lightweight. 100% cotton. Jacquard knit. Handmade in Portugal. Unisex. Runs true-to-size (men's sizing). See our men's size guide here. Our Zodiac Sweaters are back for the first time since the 1980s! Each lightweight cotton jumper celebrates a different sign of the zodiac and features designs from Gyles & George’s original (and much-admired) knitting pattern books. Alice Bell, resident astrologer for British Vogue, has graciously provided personality readings for each design: "Aries dives head-first into new experiences. They like to initiate projects at work and form different relationships, and they have a fiery enthusiasm that gets other people excited too. Aries is very direct about what they want and how they’re going to get there, and they put forth a lot of confidence. Although Aries is good at taking the lead and getting things started, they may sometimes come across as too competitive or self-focused. They’re learning to strike a balance between having their own independence and knowing when to compromise and work with others."