For Love & Lemons

Ariandre Sheer Floral Mini Dress

$269.00 $139.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 1310039One Size Loop Crossbody Bag is a quilted waterproof bag that references Rains’ Loop transitional wear concept. The bag’s sculptural bi-fold silhouette is built around two main compartments. Both are accessed via concealed zips, with one featuring an inner pocket. The design is finished with signature rubberized hardware, front zip flap, carry handle, and adjustable padded shoulder strap. Loop Crossbody Bag is cut in Rains’ signature waterproof PU fabric, engineered for carrying strength, durability, and a smooth feel.