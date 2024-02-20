Stuart Weitzman

Ariana 60 Sock Bootie

$650.00 $260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stuart Weitzman

Lala Original Design thoughtfully designed in-house. These clothes were made for you. You will not be able to get enough of the Lex Ribbed Playsuit. It's our top best-selling design and a Lala classic that's been absolutely perfected. That cool girl vibe with chic flair-- but as comfortable as pajamas. Once you try it, you're hooked. We can't wait for you to fall in love with it. TOP: -Black and mocha checker print -Luxe ribbed knit material -Fabric is stretchy, drapey and has some weight to it -Oversized + flowy fit -Long, almost tunic length with high side slits -Wide, boxy sleeve + flattering sleeve length PANTS: -Drapey, stretchy ribbed knit material -Culotte style wide leg pant -Ultra relaxed and flowy fit -Cropped length hits above the ankle or mid-calf (depending on your height) -High-waisted with thick elastic waistband -Elastic waistband is completely and securely sewn in XS: 0-2 S: 2-4 M: 6-8 L: 10-12 XL: 14-16 2XL: 18-20 **See measurement chart in photos Lex is 5'8, typically wears a size 4/6 and wearing a size Small. Carlee is 5'9, typically wears a size 18 and is wearing a 2XL. 96% polyester 4% spandex Hand wash cold + hang to dry © Dressed in LALA™ 2023 // Design owned and created by Dressed in LALA™