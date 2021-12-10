Anine Bing

Ari Trouser

$299.00

The Ari Trouser is a novelty pant featuring an unexpected, asymmetrical closure with sharp pleating down the front. It’s fabricated in the same cream and beige Italian wool blend as the coordinating Celeste Blazer, flecked with black specks for textured contrast against a timeless herringbone pattern. The Ari Trouser is cut for the same easy, relaxed fit as the James Trouser, making it our most comfortable tailored separate of the season.