Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
WAO
Argyle Sweater Cardigan
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FWRD
Need a few alternatives?
Topman
Argyle Brushed Cardigan
BUY
$48.75
$75.00
Nordstrom
Daisy Street
90s Argyle Knit Fitted Cardigan
BUY
$30.60
$51.00
ASOS
Everlane
The Superfuzz Alpaca Cardigan
BUY
$124.00
$248.00
Everlane
We The Free
Manny Cardi
BUY
$99.95
$198.00
Free People
More from Sweaters
Topman
Argyle Brushed Cardigan
BUY
$48.75
$75.00
Nordstrom
Majorelle
Dalila Argyle Cardigan
BUY
$168.00
Revolve
Daisy Street
90s Argyle Knit Fitted Cardigan
BUY
$30.60
$51.00
ASOS
WAO
Argyle Sweater Cardigan
BUY
$148.00
FWRD
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted