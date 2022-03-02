Ganni

Argyle Knit Sleeveless Vest

$339.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details New Season GANNI argyle-knit sleeveless vest Highlights off white/black/orange recycled wool blend argyle intarsia knit ribbed-knit edge V-neck sleeveless straight hem POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: This Planet Conscious product is crafted from certified recycled or upcycled materials, which helps you make a better choice for the environment as they generate less energy, save water and reduce the need for new raw materials. For recycled synthetic clothing products we highly recommend using a microfibre-catching washing bag to ensure that no microplastics that can pollute water are released in the process. Composition Recycled Wool 80%, Polyamide 20% washing instructions Hand Wash Designer Style ID: K1633 Wearing The model is 1.75 m wearing size S