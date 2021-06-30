Argos

Argos Home Metal And Wood Effect Shade – Burnt Orange

£16.00

At Argos

About this product Hi there! A warm and welcoming shade if ever there was one, this big dish shade is all about colour and character and a whole lot of style. Made from metal, it casts light down to create a pool of inviting brightness, spectacular over a dining table or kitchen island. Its muted burnt orange outer adds a pop of colour to cheer up any space, and the dark wood effect top unit adds an understated touch of retro cool. Easy to fit, you can simply attach it to your existing ceiling pendant light fitting. Made from metal. Size H20cm, Diameter 40cm. Recommended maximum bulb wattage 60 watts. Minimal assembly. Easy fit shade. Manufacturer's 2 year guarantee.