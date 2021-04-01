Argos

Argos Home Eve 2 Seater Bar Bistro Set – Sage

£80.00

About this product Ooh la la! Elegant and timeless, the Eve 2-seater bar bistro set in sage, oozes Parisian style. Grab a coffee or a spot of lunch. Or savour the sunset with your favourite tipple and make time for yourself. A taller version of the Eve bistro set, it sits you up higher to admire the view of your garden. Whatever the mood, the Eve bistro set lets you enjoy even the smallest sun trap effortlessly. The table and chairs fold down easily and simply for convenient slimline storage. In durable metal, this set is suitable for outdoor use all year round. Garden table features: Metal table top. Metal garden table. Table size: H106, W70, L70cm. Table folds down for easy storage. Garden chair features: Set seats 2 people. Seat height 75cm. Frame made from metal. Chair seat and back made from metal. Folding chairs. Size H110, W53, D41cm. 110kg maximum user weight per chair. General features: Suitable for garden and balcony use. Weather resistant. Total weight 21.4kg. Packaging information: Package 1 size H72, W6, D135cm. Package 1 weight 11kg. Package 2 size H43, W110, D17cm. Package 2 weight 15kg. General Information: Fully assembled. Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee.