Argos

Argos Home Apartment Living Metal Planter – Mustard

£16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Argos

Great plants deserve great pots. That's why we love this metal planter in a bold mustard. Relaxed and modern, the black wire stand contrasts brilliantly with the bright mustard. Perfect for indoor gardening, it'll sit elegantly in any space. Size H38.6, W27.9, D27.9cm. Diameter 23cm. EAN: 5057989528105.