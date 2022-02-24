DeLonghi

Argento 4 Slice Toaster Green Ct04gr

$129.00

At Myer

The Argenta breakfast range is characterised by a highly tactile finish with chromed details. Available in a kettle, 2 slice and 4 slice toasters in a range of colours. Electronic controls: reheat, defrost and cancel All functions with neon indicator Progressive, electronic browning control Extra lift position for easy removal of small slices removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. Non-slip feet Dimensions: W27cm X D29.5cm X H2cm Weight: 3kg Product code 642606220