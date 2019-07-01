HSI

Argan Oil Heat Protector

$14.89 $8.04

Buy Now Review It

Get the vibrant, silky, shiny and healthy styles you've always wanted without damaging your hair. HSI’s argan oil hair heat protectant is a weightless mist meant to be used before heated styling that protects the hair to heat exposure up to 450º F. This light thermal protection spray can be used as a conditioning serum for optimal styling and finishing results. Infused with highly concentrated antioxidant-rich argan oil and shine-boosting vitamins, the argan oil heat protectant hydrates, detangles, speeds up drying time, boosts shine and creates a nourishing protective barrier between your hair and high heat styling tools, leaving you with healthier, smoother and more manageable hair every time. Our professional argan oil heat protectant is: Color-safe. Sulfate-free, phosphate-free and paraben-free. Not tested on animals. Proudly made in the USA. For Natural hair and Human hair extensions .