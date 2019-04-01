Lee Stafford

Argan Oil From Morocco Heat Defence Spray 200ml

£12.99

Lee Stafford ARGANOIL from Morroco Heat Defence Spray is a light-weight with Argan™ complex, for peace of mind when using heated styling appliances. Protecting from the heat of hairdryers and other heated styling appliances, as well as helping straightening irons glide through your hair when styling.Argan Oil is a rich, nourishing oil, native to Morocco. It contains many of the ingredients associated with repairing hair and the creation of luxurious healthy hair. The Berber women of Morocco have used Argan Oil as part of their daily beauty regime for hundreds of years and consider it to have many benefits, including preventing moisture loss in their unforgiving desert surroundings. Now these ancient beauty secrets, proven for centuries, are spreading worldwide.With Moringa Seed Extract, otherwise known as Miracle Tree, a multi tasking ingredient that helps keep hair squeaky clean, whilst encouraging natural shine to truly glow.