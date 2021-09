Pattern Beauty

Argan Oil Blend

$25.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pattern Beauty

Our Argan Oil Blend is a lightweight yet mighty powerhouse blend which leaves no residue behind in your hair. Featuring Argan Oil, Sunflower Oil, Castor Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Apricot Oil & Shea Oil, the serum is especially great for promoting hair strength & health by keeping strands elastic & moisturized. Curl cuticles stay soft, smooth & protected against moisture-loss. Available in 3.9 fl oz.