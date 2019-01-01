Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Josie Maran
Argan Liquid Gold Self-tanning Oil
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A quick-absorbing, super hydrating self-tanning body oil infused with 100 percent pure argan oil, coconut water, and aloe.
Need a few alternatives?
Tan Towel
Self Tan Towelette Plus, 10 Count
$29.00
$20.30
from
Amazon
BUY
Vita Liberata
Fabulous Self Tanning Tinted Lotion
C$39.29
from
Amazon
BUY
Jergens
Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse
$13.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
More from Josie Maran
Josie Maran
Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Josie Maran
Argan Liquid Gold Self Tanning Oil
C$52.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Josie Maran
Argan Daily Moisturizer Spf 47
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Josie Maran
Whipped Argan Oil Spf 45 Body Butter
$42.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Body Care
LittleRubisMagicBath
Capricorn Bath Bomb
$4.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Fresh
Brown Sugar Body Polish
$67.00
from
Sephora
BUY
KayaSoaps
Nourishing Body Oil
$20.00
$18.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mca Nashville
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
$16.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted