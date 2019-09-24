Argan Bright Skin Vitamin C Serum
$65.00
A stabilized vitamin C serum that visibly evens tone, reduces the look of dark spots, and brightens dull skin. Skin Type: Normal and Dry Skincare Concerns: Dullness and Uneven Texture, Dryness, and Dark Spots Formulation: Lightweight SerumHighlighted Ingredients:- Stabilized Vitamin C: Absorbs to increase radiance and glow. - Rice Bran, Marshmallow Root, and Licorice Root: Boost luminosity. - 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil: Infuses skin with vitamin E, antioxidants, and firming omega essential fatty acids. Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This argan oil-based serum delivers active ingredients quicker and deeper into the skin for faster, visible results. Bioavailable vitamin C absorbs instantly to diminish dark spots and fight hyperpigmentation, while argan oil hydrates and visibly firms for a radiant, glowing complexion.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.