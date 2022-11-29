Linen House

Arezzo Chenille Quilt Cover Set

$269.99 $134.99

The Linen House Arezzo Chenille Quilt Cover Set is a unique and bright option to spurce up your bedroom style. This quilt cover features a fun twist on a classic check design by designing the pattern with colourful tufted cotton chenille. Pair this contemporary check quilt cover design with its coordinating European pillowcases and cushions to create a lively atmosphere! Composition / Material Cotton Contents 1 x Quilt Cover 2 x Pillowcases Machine Washing Instructions Cold gentle machine wash separately before use. Wash inside out. Remove promptly after wash. Dry Cleaning Instructions Do not dry clean. Ironing Instructions Warm iron on reverse if required. Bleaching Instructions Do not bleach. Drying Instructions Do not tumble dry. Country of Origin Made in Bangladesh. EAN 9317146508842