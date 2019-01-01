Arespark

Arespark Usb Cool Mist Humidifier, Mini Size Multi Use Tree Humidifier Travel Office Desk Car Hotel Kids Bedroom Timed Auto Shutdown-blue

$16.97

Buy Now Review It

? ? ?A beautiful gift for your children, family, friends. ? Reduce to dry and enjoy your breath - Nano-fine fog, heavy fog ? Low between the two modes - continuous fogging / intermittent fogging ? Multi-scenario Application - be used in the Bedroom, Living Room, Children's Room, Study Room, Toilet, Office, in Yoga Room, Spa, Beauty Salon and other places. ? Eco-friendly wheat fiber material - Promote healthy ideas and use products that are comfortable. ?Silent humidification - It will not bother you to work, study, think. ?Exquisite product packaging - good gift without secondary packaging. ?Sweet after-sales service - if you have any questions about our products, please contact us at any time Product name: Wusong series humidifier Material: ecological grain fiber material Voltage: DC-5V USB power supply: 5V / 1A Spray volume: 30 ml / h Water capacity: 256 ml Working time: 6.6 hours Product weight: 70g Product size: 148 * 83 * 83mm Content of the package 1 * humidifier 1 * colorful box 1 * USB cable 1 * cotton swab 1 * user manual (English) ? ? ?Suggestions ⏩ We recommend using pure water or filtered water. ⏩We recommend that you do not add any essential oil to the humidifier