Axel Arigato

Arena Rectangular Sunglasses

£135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Axel Arigato

Launching first eyewear collection with the Arena Rectangular sunglasses crafted with shiny marble white Cellulose Acetate. The sunglasses features black CR-39 lenses with 100% UV Protection and a high quality barrel hinge connecting the front to temples. Finished with engraved Arigato logo on both temples.